Construction to shut down 7000 S and Bangerter Highway

WEST JORDAN, Utah - Drivers, get ready to find some detours if you’re heading down Bangerter Highway on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley.

7000 South going east and west will be shut down until the end of May. The Utah Department of Transportation has closed down the area so that crews can turn it into a freeway-style interchange.

“The goal will be to make Bangerter eventually look and feel more like a freeway,” said UDOT spokesperson John Gleason. “We are going to be adding electric lines, power lines, water lines new traffic signals and reconstructing 70th South under Bangerter there.”

Gleason recommends drivers avoid the area and take 6200 South or 7800 South to turn onto Bangerter.

“In the next 35 years Utah will double its population and I think it’s important to keep an eye on the future and make sure we are making important decisions that will take us to the future,” explained Gleason. “That’s important because there is so much growth happening already.”

Gleason also said 12600 South and 10400 South will also be undergoing similar construction in 2021. The ultimate goal for UDOT is to turn Bangerter into more of a freeway and reduce the stop light traffic.