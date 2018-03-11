× Utah State University fires head men’s basketball coach

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University announced Sunday that head men’s basketball coach Tim Duryea has been relieved of his duties.

Duryea has been the team’s head coach for three seasons and took over prior to the 2015-2016 season as the program’s 18th head coach, according to a press release.

Duryea led the Aggies to an overall record of 47-49, which includes a Mountain West record of 22-32.

“We appreciate everything that Tim and his staff have contributed to Utah State the past three seasons, both on and off the court,” said Director of Athletics John Hartwell. “However, we feel it is in the best interest of the program to make a change.”

The press release states the search for USU’s next head men’s basketball coach will begin immediately.

Prior to being named the head coach at Utah State, Duryea was the longest tenured assistant coach in school history with 14 seasons on the Aggie bench.

USU posted a 17-17 record during this last regular season and finished in a tie for seventh place in the Mountain West.