Mountain bikers rescued by Search and Rescue teams near Gooseberry Mesa

WASHINGTON COUNTY – Two mountain bikers are recovering from a ride that left them stranded in in a remote rugged area near Gooseberry Mesa.

According to St. George News, Dispatch received the emergency call around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was informed that a woman in her late 20s was experiencing chest pain after crashing while riding her mountain bike.

Teams including EMTs and paramedics came together at the Gooseberry trailhead before riding ATVs as close as they could to the incident then hiking several more miles to the injured biker’s location.

Before rescuers arrived another woman in the mountain biking group suffered a seizure, but declined to be treated once they arrived.

They began treating the crash victim for broken ribs and prepared her and the other ill rider for the long ATV ride back to the trailhead.

“The rider was in excruciating pain,” Sgt. Darrell Cashin, Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue liaison told St. George News. “It ended up being a single rescue with more than one victim.”

St. George News reports, the rider with broken ribs was transported to the Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

The rescue was completed in a little more than four hours.

“I felt that the interface with the search and rescue guys was excellent,” Hildale/Colorado City Fire Chief Kevin Barlows said, “and the rescue went very well.”

