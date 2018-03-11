× Clinton City crews working to repair water main affecting “entire city”

CLINTON CITY – A massive water main break is affecting the “entire city” Clinton City officials say.

According to Clinton City Police, the break stems from the area of 2300 West and 2500 North.

Crews are currently at the scene and fire officials say The Water Department and Public Works Department have located the break and are now working on repairs.

Clinton City fire officials say the majority of the break will be fixed before 11 a.m. and they expect the rest of the issues to be resolved within five to six hours.

Police are asking residents to refrain from calling dispatch because they are aware of the issue and have “received a huge influx of calls.”

This story will be updated as repairs are made.