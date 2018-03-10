× Employee at SLC rehab facility accused of sexually abusing patient

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was booked into jail on one count of forcible sexual abuse after a patient at a nursing home and rehab facility told police he took advantage of her while bathing her.

Jorge L. Vera, 63 of Salt Lake City, was indicted Wednesday on one count of forcible sexual abuse.

Charging documents say the patient, a 64-year-old woman, was recovering from surgery at St. Joseph’s Villa in Salt Lake City from November 10 through November 21 of 2017.

The woman told police that Vera would remain in her room during her baths and would use a wash cloth to bathe her. She told police she felt the man spent too much time washing her in intimate places, used too much pressure and let his hand “linger” too long. She said she felt very uncomfortable and pulled away from the man.

Charging documents state Vera initially denied touching the woman, but later stated that he washed between her legs after she asked him to do so.

Vera was booked into jail Friday on one count of forcible sexual abuse as a second-degree felony.

Fox 13 News has reached out to St. Joseph’s Villa for a comment and for the details of the man’s employment status, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.