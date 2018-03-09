× West Jordan man reported missing, endangered found safe

UPDATE: Police confirmed shortly before 9 p.m. Friday that the missing man has been found and is safe.

The man was located in a parking lot near the area where he had last been seen. Police say the man was cold and hungry but is otherwise in good condition.

Previous story continues below:

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan have issued a missing and endangered advisory for a 78-year-old man last seen at a Walmart on 6200 South and 5600 West.

Police say 78-year-old Hugo Leyva only speaks Spanish, needs his medications and is diabetic.

The man is described as a Hispanic male with gray hair and a mustache who wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a black shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

Police have not yet provided a photo of the missing man.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call West Jordan PD at 801-840-4000 and reference case # 18H003666.