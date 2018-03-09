Wanted with Scott McKane: Suspects sought in robbery, burglary cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first suspect this week is a man who police say stole luggage out of a hotel in Murray. The suspect was pictured in surveillance footage carrying red luggage bags. He was pictured wearing red or orange sneakers, a grey jacket and a University of Utah sweatshirt. Anyone with information can contact Detective Dewald with the Murray Police Department at 801-264-2571 or dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case number 18C003997.

Logan police are seeking a suspect who they say smashed the window of a store and stole 12 bottles of Kratom, an opioid substitute. Police said the suspect smashed the window of the Blue Sphynx on 1000 West around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. If you can identify the person or know someone in possession of many bottles of Kratom, please call Detective Wursten with the Logan City Police at 435-716-9485.

Police released photos of a suspect who allegedly broke into a sushi restaurant in Taylorsville. Police said the suspect stole $400 and used the restaurant's phone to call his "getaway car." Anyone with information can call Unified Police at 385-468-9435.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is seeking information on a man who they say robbed a Maverik near 700 East and 2700 South. The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid-thirties or forties. Police asked anyone with information on the robbery to contact them at (801)-799-3000.