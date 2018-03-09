× Utah lawmaker who proposed Trump highway announces retirement

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah lawmaker who recently made national headlines for proposing a bill to name a Utah highway after President Trump is calling it quits.

“It’s been a great ride, but 16 years is enough,” Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, told Utah Policy.

Noel’s bill to name a huge road in southern Utah the “Donald J. Trump Utah National Parks Highway” was tabled earlier this month after Noel was deluged with angry calls and emails.

Last year, Noel sponsored a bill to effectively “recriminalize” polygamy, which passed 15-14 in the final minutes of the 2017 session.