Utah Bar Commission cites human error for pornographic email

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Bar Commission released a statement Friday in which it cited human error as the reason that a picture of a topless woman was emailed to attorneys across Utah.

“We have determined that a link to the inappropriate image was inadvertently added to the email as a result of human error. That error is being addressed as a personnel issue,” the statement read in part. (Read the full statement below.)

On Monday, Utah lawyers received an email message promoting the Utah State Bar’s annual spring convention in St. George. A photo of a bare-chested woman appeared in the message.

“We are horrified,” John Baldwin, executive director of the Bar, said in an email. “We are investigating to discover how this occurred. Our goal is to find out what happened and insure [sic] it never happens again.”

Read the full statement:

We have determined that a link to the inappropriate image was inadvertently added to the email as a result of human error. That error is being addressed as a personnel issue. The image was not contained on any of our databases or systems. The image link does not contain any sort of malware and does not present a threat to your computer systems, software or data. Your membership information remains secure. It was not hacked or compromised. We are taking steps to assure this type of problem does not happen again. We sincerely apologize again for this incident and have committed to improving controls over our communications.