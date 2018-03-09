TV star Karl Champley talks about going green to save some green in your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For over 30 years, Karl Champley, Master Builder and well-known host of DIY Network’s Wasted Space and winner of Ellen’s Design Challenge on HGTV, has lent his commercial and residential construction expertise to countless large-scale and home projects around the globe.

Not only does Karl use the most effective building techniques and up-to-date designs in any project he has his hands on, he’s also passionate about incorporating environmentally conscious, energy products and materials. As a result of this passion, Karl became a certified environmental home inspector and educates homeowners about the true meaning of “going green.”

Tips for Going Green at Home

Install programmable thermostats

Replace traditional light bulbs with fluorescent lamps (CFLs) and light-emitting diodes (LEDs)

Select energy-efficient appliances

Think about solar power solutions

Make sure windows are energy efficient

Create a backyard compost

Pick a better paint (Low or zero VOC)

Karl Champley will be on the Design Stage at the Home Show on Friday, March 9 at 5 p.m.; Saturday, March 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m.

Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show

Dates:

Friday, March 9, 2018 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 10, 2018 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 11, 201811:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center (formerly, South Towne Expo Center)

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $11.00

Adults (Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Seniors (55+) $8.00

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

For more information, please visit SaltLakeTribuneHomeShow.com.