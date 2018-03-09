TV star Karl Champley talks about going green to save some green in your home

Posted 4:02 pm, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 04:01PM, March 9, 2018

For over 30 years, Karl Champley, Master Builder and well-known host of DIY Network’s Wasted Space and winner of Ellen’s Design Challenge on HGTV, has lent his commercial and residential construction expertise to countless large-scale and home projects around the globe.

Not only does Karl use the most effective building techniques and up-to-date designs in any project he has his hands on, he’s also passionate about incorporating environmentally conscious, energy products and materials. As a result of this passion, Karl became a certified environmental home inspector and educates homeowners about the true meaning of “going green.”

Tips for Going Green at Home

  • Install programmable thermostats
  • Replace traditional light bulbs with fluorescent lamps (CFLs) and light-emitting diodes (LEDs)
  • Select energy-efficient appliances
  • Think about solar power solutions
  • Make sure windows are energy efficient
  • Create a backyard compost
  • Pick a better paint (Low or zero VOC)

Karl Champley will be on the Design Stage at the Home Show on Friday, March 9 at 5 p.m.; Saturday, March 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m.

Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show

 

Dates:

Friday, March 9, 2018 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 10, 2018 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 11, 201811:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center (formerly, South Towne Expo Center)

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door)                               $11.00

Adults (Online)                            $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under         FREE

Seniors (55+)   $8.00

Group Tickets (20 or more)      $8.00

For more information, please visit SaltLakeTribuneHomeShow.com. 