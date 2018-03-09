TV star Karl Champley talks about going green to save some green in your home

For over 30 years, Karl Champley, Master Builder and well-known host of DIY Network’s Wasted Space and winner of Ellen’s Design Challenge on HGTV, has lent his commercial and residential construction expertise to countless large-scale and home projects around the globe.
Not only does Karl use the most effective building techniques and up-to-date designs in any project he has his hands on, he’s also passionate about incorporating environmentally conscious, energy products and materials. As a result of this passion, Karl became a certified environmental home inspector and educates homeowners about the true meaning of “going green.”
Tips for Going Green at Home
- Install programmable thermostats
- Replace traditional light bulbs with fluorescent lamps (CFLs) and light-emitting diodes (LEDs)
- Select energy-efficient appliances
- Think about solar power solutions
- Make sure windows are energy efficient
- Create a backyard compost
- Pick a better paint (Low or zero VOC)
Karl Champley will be on the Design Stage at the Home Show on Friday, March 9 at 5 p.m.; Saturday, March 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m.
Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show
Dates:
Friday, March 9, 2018 Noon–10:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 10, 2018 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 11, 201811:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
Location:
Mountain America Expo Center (formerly, South Towne Expo Center)
9575 South State Street
Sandy, Utah 84070
Admission:
Adults (Door) $11.00
Adults (Online) $9.00
Children Ages 12 & under FREE
Seniors (55+) $8.00
Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00
For more information, please visit SaltLakeTribuneHomeShow.com.