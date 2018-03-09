× South Jordan man charged with two counts of rape of a child

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan man was charged with rape of a child this week after police say he arranged sexual encounters with a 12-year-old girl he met on TRAX last summer.

According to a statement of probable cause, 24-year-old Alec Cole Tate of South Jordan was charged Thursday with two counts of rape of a child as first-degree felonies.

Charging documents state that a detective with West Jordan Police interviewed a girl who told them she met Tate in July of 2017 while riding TRAX when he asked for her phone number.

Tate began texting the girl, who was 12 years old at the time, and the pair arranged to meet at a West Jordan Park on July 23. From there Tate took the girl to an apartment belonging to a friend, where the pair had sex two times, according to the charging documents.

Tate was charged with two counts of rape of child and a warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. Tate was already incarcerated in the Salt Lake County Jail on unrelated charges. Bail in this case is set at $100,000.