Man arrested in Eagle Mountain after filming teenage girl as she showered

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A man in his 40s was arrested in Eagle Mountain Friday after he allegedly filmed a teenage girl as she was in the shower.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an Eagle Mountain home shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.

A teenage girl reported that she was showering in her home when she saw a man holding a cell phone over the top of the shower door. The teen took the phone from the man and viewed the recording.

The man left the home and was apprehended by deputies a short distance away.

Police say the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Francisco Javier Diaz-Gamez of Lehi, is known to the family and had access to the home.

The suspect faces charges that include sexual exploitation of a minor as a second-degree felony, voyeurism as a class A misdemeanor, and forgery as a third-degree felony.