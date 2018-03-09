× Crowder leads Utah Jazz to another victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jazz General Manager Dennis Lindsey pulled off a deadline deal trade last month to bring in Jae Crowder for a reason, and it’s starting to pay dividends.

Crowder not only had a career high in a Jazz uniform after scoring 22 points in Memphis on Friday, it was also a season high for the 6-year veteran.

Utah rode Crowder’s hot hand from three country. He had 14 points at the half and the Jazz led the reeling Grizzlies by 12.

They never trailed in the second half and rolled on to a 95-78 victory to boost Memphis’ losing streak up to 16 games. The Jazz, meanwhile, have now won 17 of 19, though they still have yet to crack the playoff threshold in the tough Western Conference as other teams ahead of them continue to win.

Utah’s next test comes in New Orleans on Sunday. The Pelicans lost to the Wizards on Friday, ending a 10-game win streak.