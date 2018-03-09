Alert Utah mom helps lead police to identity thief with more than 180 victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY – He victimized more than 180 people until he was finally caught by a Utah mom.

“You know what? I’m a little proud of myself,” said a smiling Leanna Trujillo.

Trujillo noticed thousands of dollars worth of transactions suddenly showing up on her credit card.

“My husband asked if I had gone on a spending spree,” Trujillo laughed. “I’m like, ‘No!’”

Trujillo started tracking the purchases and their locations, and zeroed in on a nearby Lowe’s that had surveillance cameras near the registers. When police checked the tapes, they found the alleged suspect, Landen Warr.

After recovering Trujillo’s credit card, they had her come down to the station to pick it up; however, she did not expect what came next.

“[They said] we have your credit card on our desk and your mail,” Trujillo said. “I’m like, ‘our mail?’ He had been stealing our mail and I had no idea!”

Turns out, the Trujillos weren’t alone.

“We found victims all over the valley,” said J.C. Holt with West Jordan Police. “He was driving around in the middle of the night checking mail boxes, capitalizing on maybe just the person who forgot to get their mail after work and left it there overnight.”

Trujillo heard from police that Warr had stolen from more than 180 people, but thanks to Trujillo, that run has come to an end.

“The detective said it was this Lowe’s and all the information led to them finding and arresting the guy," she said.

Warr was out on parole at the time of his arrest and is currently being held in the Salt Lake County Jail on $50,000 bond.