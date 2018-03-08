Utah Adventure: How to gather shed antlers in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Collecting antlers that fall off of deer, elk, and moose is a popular pastime in Utah each winter. They can be used for knife handles, chandeliers, furniture, artwork and much more! With antlers going for about eight to fifteen dollars per pound, why not get your own?

Antelope Island shed hunt is coming up. This is a great way for you to gather shed antlers and have fun, while no animals are getting hurt! Watch the video above to see where you can go, some useful tips, and some things to remember about antler gathering.

To legally collect shed antlers in Utah between February 1 through April 15, you must first take the free online course at www.wildlife.utah.gov.

Once the course is completed, gatherers need to keep a printed copy of their completion certificate with them. The antler gathering certificate does NOT authorize people to trespass on closed or private land. Utah owns many "wildlife management areas" to protect wintering game - many of which are closed until later in the season.

For more information, visit www.stateparks.utah.gov.