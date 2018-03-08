Teen breaks retainer upon seeing shirtless ‘Black Panther’ star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you thought your retainer was only good for keeping your teeth straight, think again.

A California teen is trending for the way that dental device launched her to internet fame and even got a response from a very big celebrity.

The story starts out slightly embarrassing for the high school senior but ends with a movie star offering to help.

Sophia Robb, 18, went to see "Black Panther" in theaters.

As soon as Michael B. Jordan graced the screen shirtless, Robb clenched her teeth so hard, she snapped her retainer in half.

Then a few days later, Robb saw a tweet sharing a Tumblr post a man had made about a girl who broke her retainer while watching the shirtless scene.

Robb said it seemed like quite a coincidence.

It was, but not in the way she originally thought.

"So my initial reaction was, 'I have to find this girl, she has to be my best friend.' Because the Tumblr post said a 17-year-old girl. I didn`t know who it was, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, we had the exact same experience.' Then I go to the Tumblr, I see it`s my orthodontist and I think, 'Oh my gosh, this is me!' So I retweet it, thinking I have a couple followers on Twitter, they`ll find this funny. Then it went viral, and I realized, 'Oh my gosh, this is something. I`m gonna be retainer girl for the rest of my life,'" Robb told KDAF.

To Robb's embarrassment, it went viral, getting hundreds of thousands of retweets.

Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself https://t.co/ErDqESPrWj — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018

But this story has a happy ending.

Michael B. Jordan himself saw it and tweeted back, "Since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainer, let me know if I can replace them."

The embarrassment gave way to elation.

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them 😅 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

"So Michael B. Jordan was out of this world. That was not something I thought was possible," Robb told KDAF. "The other reactions and seeing it go viral were sweet, everyone was nice, I was happy I was making other people laugh, it was very wholesome. And the fact that Michael B. Jordan followed me, the fact that he DMed me, that just blew it out of the park, that was just incredible."

Robb said she was more surprised at even seeing that random tweet in the first place than Michael B. Jordan contacting her.

Here's to you, Sophia Robb, and all the "retainer girls" out there.