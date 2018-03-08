In this week's Living Elevated, Kristen Van Dyke takes us up Millcreek Canyon to show us a recreation area popular with dog owners.
Living Elevated in Millcreek Canyon with canine pals
-
Living Elevated at Herriman’s Ice Ribbon
-
Living Elevated: Eagle Month in Utah
-
Living Elevated: Antelope Island
-
Living Elevated: Rentals at Rockport Reservoir
-
Living Elevated: Snowshoeing in Solitude
-
-
Woman unharmed, dog rescued in Millcreek house fire
-
Living Elevated: Kristen Van Dyke tries cross-country skiing
-
Caught on camera: Unified Police seek suspects in Millcreek burglaries
-
Toll roads proposed for Little and Big Cottonwood canyons
-
‘Rose’ the armadillo makes Super Bowl prediction
-
-
Troopers identify one killed in fatal accident on US-189 in Provo Canyon
-
Unified Police seek suspect and victim in Millcreek shooting
-
Get ready to shovel the driveway: Taking a look at Utah’s overnight snowfall