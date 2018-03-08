× Gun violence threat at Roy High School ‘not credible’

ROY, Utah – Extra police officers are at Roy High School Thursday after someone spray-painted a threat of violence on a school bathroom wall.

High school officials said someone threatened gun violence in graffiti in the restroom Wednesday.

Authorities said the threat is not credible.

The school and law enforcement said they take all threats seriously and will thoroughly investigate them.

In a statement emailed to parents Wednesday night, the school said it has asked local authorities to have a “heightened police presence” at Roy High School, as a precaution.