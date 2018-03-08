× Felon who absconded from Minnesota arrested for rape of a child in Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah – Police in Enoch say a man who absconded from felony probation in Minnesota now faces charges in Utah that include rape of a child.

According to a statement of probable cause, Mark Anthony Jacobs was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of rape of a child and sodomy on a child, both first-degree felonies.

The document states police were contacted March 3 about a report of sexual abuse of a child. The complainants said Jacobs assaulted their 12-year-old daughter, who told police the man pushed her face down on a bed and assaulted her in mid-February.

Police say Jacobs is on felony probation in Minnesota but absconded. The complainants told police the man is a felon and has access to firearms in the home where he stays with a relative. Jacobs was booked into the Iron County Jail.