WB I-215 S closed at Redwood Road due to crash

SALT LAKE COUNTY — WB I-215 South is closed at Redwood Road Wednesday as Troopers respond to a crash involving two vehicles.

According to dispatchers, the crash involved two vehicles and both of them rolled.

Two patients suffered injuries but specific details were not immediately available.

UDOT says all lanes are closed in the area as crews respond, and traffic cameras in the area show a large traffic back-up. As of about 5:40 p.m., it appeared some vehicles were being let through on the shoulder of the road.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.