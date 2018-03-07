× Uinta County crews respond to fatal snowmobile accident

UINTA MOUNTAINS — Emergency units responded to a fatal snowmobile accident in the Uintas south of Evanston Wednesday.

According to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, the deadly crash occurred Wednesday afternoon off Whitney Road near Road Hollow in the Uintas.

The crash appears to be in an area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in Utah south of the Wyoming border.

Fire and EMS crews along with AirMed responded to the scene, according to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance.

While responders confirmed an adult male was killed, no further details were immediately available. The identity of the deceased has not been released.