× Police searching for fugitive after chase across two cities

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Police are looking for a man who they say is wanted on several arrest warrants, after a chase across two Utah cities.

Investigators say a West Valley officer spotted Todd Pace in the parking lot of the Embassy Suites Hotel around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

As officers moved in to make an arrest, Pace allegedly backed into an officer and hit his vehicle before leaving the scene.

Police chased Pace from West Valley City near 3500 S. Market Street all the way to Taylorsville near 5700 S. Quail Circle.

During the chase officers spiked his tires, taking out all four of them.

Police caught up to Pace’s car at a dead-end road but he was already gone.

According to Sergeant Sean McCarthy with West Valley City Police, officers searched the area for about 2 hours.

They used a Department of Public Safety helicopter and Police K-9s to try and track Pace down.

Police think he could’ve jumped up and over the sound wall to I-215 and onto the freeway before Utah Highway Patrol got up there to shut it down.

Pace is wanted for drug charges out of Texas and he also has some warrants in Utah.

Officers say he lives in West Valley City. He’s also described as a white man aged between 33 and 34. He’s about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds.

If you see him or know where he is you’re asked to call West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000.