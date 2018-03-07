FOUND: Missing Salt Lake City boy who has autism has been found

UPDATE: Salt Lake City Police said the missing boy who has autism, 13-year-old Vladimir Moss, has been found.

SALT LAKE CITY – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing boy who has autism.

Salt Lake City Police said 13-year-old Vladimir Moss was last seen 1370 S. West Temple at 10:30 a.m.

Police said Moss frequents UTA buses and TRAX.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black/gray puffy vest and gray sweatpants.

Salt Lake City officers said they would like to speak with anyone who may have information at (801) 799-3000.