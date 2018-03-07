How to localscape your yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The landscape design styles we use in Utah come from climates that are dramatically different than ours. Utah is unique—We’re not the Pacific Northwest or the East Coast, so it doesn’t make sense to copy their style and think it will work well in our dramatically different conditions.

Localscaping is a new landscape design style created JUST for Utah, and it’s designed to provide key benefits homeowners want while reducing the time and effort required to achieve it. Localscape is a simple 5-step design process that any homeowner can use, whether they’re installing a new yard, renovating an aging landscape, or just taking on one project at a time. Many homeowners have an all or nothing thinking when it comes to landscapes. They’re either all-lawn or simplify it down to just cactus and lava rock. The ideal Localscape is the balance between the two extremes. The 5 steps to localscapes are: Central open shape: Most Utahans will choose lawn for the central open shape and it acts as the core organizing element for the yard. Gathering areas: Next plan at least 3 Gathering areas—a backyard patio, a bonus seating area somewhere out in the yard and a front yard seating area. Activity zones: The active spaces in the yard that provide reasons to be outside, like vegetable gardens and children’s play areas. Paths: Connect the first three areas with paths made of concrete, gravel or other decorative materials Planting beds: The spaces that remain after you’ve designed in all the features you want in the yard become planting beds. This is the opposite of how we’re designing yards now.

Viewers who want to learn more about localscapes can visit the Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show this week on March 9–11.

Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show

New this season is the Education Tracks where those who are serious about undertaking home and landscaping projects can learn from industry experts in a classroom setting. The Education Tracks are taking place on Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates:

Friday, March 9, 2018 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 10, 2018 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 11, 2018 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center (formerly, South Towne Expo Center)

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $11.00

Adults (Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

For more information, please visit SaltLakeTribuneHomeShow.com.