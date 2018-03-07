Heartbroken man offers free engagement ring after break up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A heartbroken man is using his pain to try to bring others together, with a free engagement ring.

Virginia is for lovers but maybe not for one of its locals, Steven Crocker.

He is offering a $1,700 engagement ring, for free, to a lucky person who can prove to him "they`re 'in love with their significant other."

Crocker told the Virginian-Pilot he's extending the offer after his girlfriend broke up with him just one month before his planned proposal.

He posted the offer on Facebook, saying he didn't want to sell the ring because it's not about the money, but is instead is about love.

And he seems like a nice enough guy on Facebook, so if you're single and ready to mingle, why not give him a shout?