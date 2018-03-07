Funding Your Future: What we can learn from billionaires and their first jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rachel Langlois, a financial expert with Cyprus Credit Union says teaching your kids good money skills at a younger age can create better financial habits. It makes money more abstract, help them conceptualize the ways in wich they spend and save. 70% of highschool and college students feel their parents didn’t talk to them enough about personal finances. Below are some simple ways to teach your kids about how to handle money.

1) Have them open a checking & savings account.

Helps them learn how to separate funds Sub-savings accounts Use a debit card Have them pay “bills”

2) Set Saving Goals

Long-Term savings for school, car, travel, etc Pay a portion of perks, such as phones. Help them practice delayed gratification. Offer to match savings. Have them play around with online calculators.

3) Encourage Entrepreneurship

Discuss how they can earn money. 14-year-olds can legally work in Utah. Instead of an allowance, pay “business” costs.

Below is a list of billionaires and their first jobs.

Bruce Nordstrom, Founder of the retailer Nordstroms started his career at 9 years old, he worked in a stockroom making $0.25 an hour.

After buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett delivered papers and sold pinball machines to earn enough to invest $1200 in a 40-acre farm at 15 years old.

Mark Cuban wanted to buy new basketball shoes, so at 12 years old he went door-to-door selling boxes of garbage bags.

Elon Musk wrote the video game “Blastar” and sold it for $500 when he was only 12 years old.

At 15 years old, Jack Dorsey founder of Twitter wrote taxi cab dispatch software that is still used today.

