Former massage therapist to serve up to 5 years for sexually assaulting client

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – A judge sentenced a 22-year-old former massage therapist to serve up to five years for sexually assaulting a client.

Court documents state, back on July 29, 2016, Nevin Timothy Sheehan inappropriately touched a woman during her 90-minute massage at the Healing Mountain Massage School near 363 S. 500 E.

The woman objected and he stopped, according to the documents.

Sheehan was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed five years in the Utah State Prison March 5, 2018.