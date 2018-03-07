× Crash closes Washington Boulevard at Canfield Drive in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Washington Boulevard is closed at the intersection of Canfield Drive (1225 North) as emergency crews respond to a crash.

Police ask drivers to use alternate routes such as US-89, Monroe Boulevard or Mountain Road as they respond to the crash, which Fox 13 News first heard report of around 4:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

Specific details about the cause of the crash and the nature and the extent of the injuries, if any, were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.