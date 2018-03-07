Bingham High Minerettes claim National Championship title in Orlando

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – The Bingham High Minerettes are national champions for the sixth time in the school’s history.

The drill team competed against 88 other teams from across the country at the Contest of Champions National Competition on Saturday, March 3, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

From morning til night, they perform routines from character, hip hop and military.

“In Florida, when it was really hard to compete a dance routine at midnight, but we like just lifted each other up,” said Makenna Lockhart, President of the Bingham High Minerettes.

Their team unity, creativity and on-point choreography paid off, earning them the title of National Grand Champions.

The squad was back at school celebrating their big win.

“It was really exciting," said Stacy Lockhart, a parent. "The girls did wonderful. It was exciting to see them get recognized for all the hard work that they've done."

The drill team practices early in the morning, four hours a day, including on Saturdays, and they must stay on top of their grades. Parents say that discipline and great coaching is a winning combination.

“I draw inspiration from my coach, Jamyn Miller. She is, I'm gonna cry, but she is the most amazing woman I've ever met in my life. I'm so lucky she is my coach,” said Isabelle King, Bingham Minerette Dance Captain.

The Minerettes will end their season with a showcase performance at Bingham High School on March 13.