Weber County man arrested after allegedly killing his two dogs

WEBER COUNTY, Utah – A Weber County man was arrested after police say he killed his two dogs in rage.

According to a probable cause statement released in Utah’s Second District Court of Weber County, Carey Dee Hill, 60, was charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal, both Class A Misdemeanors.

Weber County Sheriff’s officials wrote that on Feb. 17, officers responded to a report of a psychiatric problem in Southeast Weber County. When officers arrived on scene they made contact with Hill, who was, “lying on his bed covered in blood.”

Hill had apparently killed his two dogs “in a rage,” and officers found a machete in the home.

Evidence found on the scene suggested to sheriff’s officials that one or both of the dogs struggled to get away during the incident.

Hill was booked into Weber County Jail for the above charges.