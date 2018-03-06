Watch: Suspect smashes Logan store window, steals Kratom

LOGAN CITY, Utah – The Logan City Police Department is seeking a suspect who they say smashed a window at a store and stole 12 bottles of Kratom.

Police said the suspect smashed the window of the Blue Sphynx on 1000 West around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The suspect then put 12 bottles of Kratom in a backpack and left the store on a bicycle.

Kratom, which is currently legal in the United States, is known to produce an opiate-like effect. It has been used in Southeastern Asia as an anti-diarrheal medicine and more recently has been used recreationally, or to help ease withdrawals from opiates such as heroin.

The police department posted a picture of the Kratom that was taken from the store:

“If you can identify the person or know someone in possession of many bottles of Kratom please call Detective Wursten at 435-716-9485,” the police department wrote.