The Blooming Hope Floral Auction at the Salt Lake Tribune Home and Garden Show contributes to a much greater cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Blooming Thing is a flower shop of its own sort. Fresh flowers are brought in almost every day from all over the world and are used to make their unique and artistic flower arrangements.

The arrangements at Every Blooming Thing aren't just used for decoration, though. For the 15th year in a row, Every Blooming Thing is hosting their Blooming Hope Auction at the Salt Lake Tribune Home and Garden Show.

During the auction, expert floral designers such as Robert Wall will be creating some artistically unique and gorgeous floral arrangements to auction off. Bidders can watch the designers create the floral arrangement and bid on the one they'd like. The highest bidder gets the entire arrangement and helps out a greater cause because, at this hands-on and interactive auction, every single cent is donated to Primary Children's Hospital.

The Salt Lake Tribune Home and Garden Show is going on this weekend from March 9 to 11 at the Mountain America Expo Center. The times for each day are:

Friday, March 9 from noon to 10:00 pm

Saturday, March 10 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Sunday, March 11 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

For more information on the home show or the Blooming Hope auction, visit www.saltlaketribunehomeshow.com.