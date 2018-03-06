Officers save tiny puppy from choking

NORTH READING, Mass. – Officers and firefighters used chest compressions and a special oxygen mask to save little Bohdi.

A resident ran into the police station with her husband saying their 9-week-old Saint Bernard, Bodhi, was choking on food.

Several North Reading officers and firefighters came around the window and started performing back blows and chest compressions on the pup until the food finally came out.

Firefighters gave the pup some oxygen to help it breathe.

The puppy was eventually allowed to go back to its owners who took it to a veterinarian to be checked out.