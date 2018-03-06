× Five UVU players earn WAC postseason honors

OREM, Utah—Five Utah Valley men’s basketball players received postseason Western Athletic Conference honors on Tuesday, highlighted by Kenneth Ogbe‘s placement on the All-WAC First Team, the league office announced following a vote of the WAC’s eight head coaches.

In addition to Ogbe’s first team All-WAC selection, both Brandon Randolph and Conner Toolson earned second-team honors. Akolda Manyang was named to the WAC All-Defensive team, while Jake Toolson earned WAC All-Newcomer team honors.

Ogbe, a graduate guard from Munich, Germany, leads the Wolverines in scoring this season at 13.4 points per game. He has connected on 47.1 percent (128-of-272) of his shots from the field, including an impressive 42 percent (58-of-138) mark from beyond the arc. He also averages 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Ogbe averaged 12.6 points and 3.4 rebounds during WAC play this season. He knocked down 27 three-point field goals during league play.

Conner Toolson, a junior guard from Highland, Utah, led the Wolverines in scoring during WAC play at 14.0 points a game—the fifth best mark in the WAC this season. He led the WAC during conference play in steals (28) and three-point field goal percentage (.500). He ranked second in three-point field goals made (33) and third in field goal percentage (.565).

Randolph, a senior guard from Inglewood, Calif., led the Wolverines and the WAC with 59 assists during league play. He also ranked fifth in the league with a 2.0 assist to turnover ratio. Randolph averages 4.6 assists per game this season, which ranks second all time at UVU in a single season. His 134 assists this season are the second-most ever recorded in a single season at UVU. Randolph averages 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in 30 games for the Wolverines this season.

Manyang, a senior center from Rochester, Minn., led the WAC this season in blocks per game, averaging 2.3 swats a game. His 62 blocks this season are the most ever recorded in a single season by a UVU player. He ranks second in the WAC in field goal percentage (.620), third in rebounds per game (7.8), and seventh in scoring (12.9 ppg.). During WAC play,

Jake Toolson, a sophomore from Gilbert, Ariz., averages 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season. During league play this season, Toolson ranks third in three-point field goal percentage (44.4), fourth in free throw percentage (83.3), tied for sixth in assists per game (3.2), and seventh in field goal percentage (52.7).

UVU’s WAC postseason honorees and the rest of the Wolverines travel to Las Vegas to take on CSU Bakersfield in the quarterfinals of the WAC Tournament on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. MST.