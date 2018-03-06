× Davis County man allegedly kidnaps women, steals cop car, drags police officer

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah – A Davis County man was arrested Saturday for multiple charges after police say he kidnapped to women and stole a cop car after being put under arrest.

According to a probable cause statement made by police, Emanuelle Taylor, 19, was contacted on March 3 after officers were called on the report of a domestic disturbance. Taylor was found to have several no-bail warrants for his arrest.

Officers interviewed an 18-year-old girl who was in the residence with Taylor, and she told them there was a gun, and drugs in a vehicle parked outside.

Officers contacted another female, who was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Police said she admitted to them that there was a firearm, and narcotics in the car and officers noticed an odor of marijuana.

A .22 style rifle was found in the back seat of the vehicle, the probable cause statement said. Officers also said they found a line of white powder, a bag with a green leafy substance, numerous bags, and an open container of alcohol in the car.

“Emanuelle was placed into the back seat of a police car with his hands cuffed behind his back, doors locked, and windows rolled up,” the probable cause statement said.

Officers went back into the house to conduct their investigation. Shortly after, they said that another officer outside came in, and informed them that Taylor had “stolen the police car.”

Due to snowy weather conditions, Taylor was unable to accelerate quickly, the probable cause statement said. Police continued to pursue Taylor, and at one point an officer was dragged by Taylor briefly while attempting to take the keys out of the ignition of the car. “The officer freed his arm but was almost knocked off his feet by the rear end of the vehicle as it was fishtailing,” the probable cause statement said.

Eventually, the stolen patrol car got stuck in the snow. After becoming stuck, police said that Taylor rolled up the windows of the car and locked the doors. A K-9 unit was deployed after the driver’s side window was broken, and Taylor was bitten by the dog. He was taken into custody soon after.

“Once cleared medically, Emanuelle was transported to the Davis County Jail,” the probable cause statement said. “Again, Emanuelle was able to slip his restraints and began kicking the window and door, causing the door to bow outward and also causing severe damage to the door.”

Back at the residence, police interviewed the two women who were present when they arrived.

“Police learned that FV [the victim] was kidnapped at gunpoint in West Valley the previous night,” the statement said.

Police stated that they also learned that several assaults were allegedly made as Taylor drove to Davis County from West Valley City. Both victims told police that they were in fear of their lives and that Taylor threatened to shoot them if they attempted to leave.

“[The victims] were interviewed again later and learned that Emanuelle had been making them use narcotics throughout the night,” police wrote. “They stated that Emanuelle had told them he was going to force them to sell their bodies so that he could make him money to pay off his drug dealers.”

The victims also told police that they were taken to multiple locations throughout the night, with Taylor while he allegedly sold narcotics.

Taylor was booked into the Davis County Jail. He has been charged with the following counts:

Aggravated kidnapping

Theft

Transaction of firearm by class I restricted person

Aggravated escape

Damage jails (2)

Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance

Aggravated assault (6)

Failure to stop or respond at command of police

Reckless endangerment

Use or Possession of drug paraphernalia

False info law enforcement/government agencies/ specified professionals

Operate vehicle without licence or registration (suspended or revoked)

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle