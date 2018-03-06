Author Jason Wright shares what it was like working on “Courage to be You” with Gail Miller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gail miller is a woman who's well known throughout Utah, but perhaps noone knows her better than the collaborator of her new book, Jason Wright.

Having lived in Utah, knowing about her and her husband Larry, and the empire they built, Jason had some preconceived notions of who she'd be and how they would interact. It didn't take long for Jason to realize just how long those notions were.

With a toughness that helped her to become so successful, paired up with a softness that Gail the mother, grandmother, and wife contains, Jason quickly learned what a truly remarkable woman Gail Miller really is.

Early on in their project, he saw how completely dedicated she was to being as much of her self as she could be - completely authentic, transparent, and honest- and that was exactly the way she told her story.

Watch the video above to see what might've surprised Jason about Gail's story while working together, what to expect from the book, and much more.

You can find "Courage to be You: Inspiring Lessons from an Unexpected Journey" by Gail Miller with Jason Wright at www.deseretbook.com.