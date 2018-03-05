× Active shooter training at Maple Mountain High School

SPANISH FORK, Utah — School shootings are unfortunately taking place fairly often in America, the latest at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students were shot and killed on Feb. 14.

As part of an ongoing effort to prevent such an event here in Utah, active shooter training was conducted Saturday at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork.

Officers from Spanish Fork, Springville, Mapleton, Salem, Payson and Santaquin took part in the training.