HELPER, Utah – Wild video out of southern Utah shows the nail-biting moments a trapper frees a mountain lion.

The Daily Mail published this video.

The mountain lion was stuck in a trap designed to capture bobcats and coyotes in Helper, Utah.

The trapper is able to pin down the cat and set it free, allowing it to run back into the wilderness.

According to the Daily Mail, the video was shot Dec. 2017.