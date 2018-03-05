Video shows man in bar fight while holding his 4-year-old daughter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A Colorado man faces a misdemeanor child abuse charge after getting into a bar fight while holding his daughter.

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday shows the bar fight between three men, including the victim, who was holding the girl.

39-year-old Richard Warry Brown was holding his daughter when the fight started at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar around 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 25th, the sheriff’s office said.

After a few punches are thrown, someone in the bar takes the child from Brown and the fight continues with several more punches and a kick to Brown’s face.

Brown was airlifted to an area hospital for serious bodily injuries, officials said. The girl was not injured in the incident, according to KDVR.

Brown was later issued a summons for misdemeanor child abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the suspects, Joel Michael Wilson, 31, was arrested and faces charges of first degree assault-extreme indifference, second degree assault – serious bodily injury, and child abuse.

The other suspect has not been identified. He is described as a white, thin male in his mid-20’s and stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall.