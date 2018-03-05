Video: Otters celebrate 8th birthday at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Please wait a moment for the video to load below.

DRAPER, Utah – A popular trio at the Loveland Living planet aquarium is celebrating their 8th birthday.

Oscar, Oliver and Otis got a special ice cake and treats to mark the occasion.

The otter brothers joined the aquarium`s family in early 2012 when they were just 2 years old.

They come from a Long Island aquarium in Riverhead, New York.

Zoologists say the trio loves playing tag, rolling around in the dirt or snow and munching on their favorite treats.