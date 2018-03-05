Snow sculptor turning heads in Millcreek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah - A Millcreek artist is turning heads and slowing traffic with his elaborate snow sculptures.

“The thing about snow is, the imagination sort of fills in where the boundaries of the snow ends,” said Shane Foster while making a new creation.

He’s built life-sized rhinos, horses, sea turtles and more in his neighbor's yards.

“I’m trying to show kids you can do a lot more with snow than just make a snow fort,” said Foster.

For neighbors young and old, it’s a delight.

“It’s fun to have art in your own neighborhood and it’s really fun to see how the kids respond,” said Emily Meachum, one of Shane’s neighbors.

Though others often share his work on social media, Shane does not. He’s content to watch drivers slow down and stare at his creations.

“I found in high school popularity is overrated but it’s nice to be liked,” said Shane.

He is certainly liked. In lieu of payment, he’s accepted dinner invitations, plates of cookies and warm scones for creating his masterpieces.

He says it takes the right combination of lots of snow and warmer temperatures so everything is near melting to make a good sculpture. When the conditions are just right, you can usually spot some his work on Annette Drive, near 3900 South and 2300 East in Millcreek.