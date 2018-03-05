Semi-trailer wanted after deadly hit-and-run in Grand County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND COUNTY, Utah - Deputies are searching for a truck driver involved in a deadly accident.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said 50-year-old Cheryl Zimmerman, of Lakewood, Colorado, was found dead Sunday morning.

Investigators said Zimmerman's SUV was parked off to the side of SR 191 about 12 miles north of Moab.

She was hit and killed outside her SUV and deputies said the driver left the scene.

Deputies are looking for a white semi-trailer with damage to the front passenger side.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said it would like to speak with anyone who may have information at (435) 259-8115.