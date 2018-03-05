× Salt Lake City to resume collecting brown compost containers this week

SALT LAKE CITY — In a sure sign that spring is not too far off, the six-week wintertime suspension of yard waste collection in Salt Lake City is over.

Beginning Monday, March 5, city residents will be able to place their brown cans at the curb on their regular collection day each week.

Acceptable items include: leaves, twigs, branches, grass, weeds, bushes and other organic lawn waste. Residents may also put fruit and vegetable scraps, egg shells, coffee grounds and paper filters, and tea bags in the brown containers.

For more information on the Salt Lake City’s recycling programs, click here.