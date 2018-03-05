Raw frozen dog food pulled from shelves due to possible Salmonella contamination

SALT LAKE CITY – Steve’s Real Food of Salt Lake City is voluntarily recalling a type of dog food due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The company announced Monday it is recalling one lot of 5 pound bags of Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe.

Salmonella can affect animals that eat contaminated products and there is risk to human from handling them.

The potentially affected lot of frozen turkey nuggets was distributed to retail pet stores in twenty states including Utah.

Fifty two cases of lot # E 178 were distributed between June 27 and July 17, 2017 and have a “best buy” date of 09/27/18.

If you have any of dog food from that lot, you’re asked to return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a full refund.

No pet or consumer illnesses from this product have been reported, but if your pet has eaten some of the food and has appeared lethargic and suffered bouts of vomiting or diarrhea, please contact your veterinarian.