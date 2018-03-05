× Orem man arrested after allegedly pouring gasoline in neighbor’s home

OREM, Utah – An Orem man was arrested Friday after police said he broke into a neighbor’s home and poured gasoline inside of a storage room.

According to a probable cause statement made by police, Leonard Barajas, 19, was seen entering a storage room next to a home near 90 N. 900 W. The homeowner confronted Barajas after he left the room, and said the suspect had poured gasoline in the storage area.

Police said the homeowners told them that Barajas’ family lived down the street from their house.

Shortly after the incident, police dispatch was contacted by one of Barajas’ family members, the probable cause statement said. Police observed that a screen and a window on the south side of the family’s home had been broken.

When police interviewed Barajas’ family, they told them he was sitting on a couch inside of the home and smelled of gasoline. Barajas was located and transported to Timpanogos for medical treatment.

When interviewed by police, “Leo stated he couldn’t remember all that happened because he had been drinking alcohol tonight and the events of the night were unclear,” the probable cause statement said. “Leo stated at the second home he remembers attempting to pour gasoline into a lawn mower but doesn’t remember being confronted.”

Barajas was arrested for unlawful for minor to consume an alcoholic product, burglary, burglary of a dwelling, and measurable blood, breath or urine alc [alcohol] concentration- minor. He was booked into Utah County Jail.