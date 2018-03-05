Murray police seeking suspect in luggage theft

MURRAY, Utah – Detectives from the Murray Police Department are seeking a suspect who allegedly stole luggage from a hotel room on Feb. 26.

Police said the individual pictured entered the hotel near 5300 S. State St., and stole luggage from a hotel room.

The suspect was pictured in surveillance footage carrying red luggage bags. He was pictured wearing red or orange sneakers, a grey jacket and a University of Utah sweatshirt.

Murray Police urged anyone with information on the suspect to contact Detective Dewald at 801-264-2571 or dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case number 18C003997.