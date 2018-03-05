× Lifeguards in Maui save two Utah men after one falls off a cliff

KAPALUA, Maui – Emergency crews in West Maui saved two swimmers visiting, Utah, after they both became stuck in the water near a cliff.

According to a press release made by the Maui Fire Department, a 28-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were rescued in an area known as Dragon’s Teeth. the 28-year-old managed to make it to a rocky cliff area, while the 54-year-old was seen floating in the water unresponsive.

The two men were said to be family members visiting Hawaii from Sandy, Utah. The two were standing on a cliff near the water when the younger family member fell in and was having a hard time getting out. The 54-year-old jumped in to help, and “at some point became unresponsive,” fire officials said.

Emergency crews approached the two men by watercraft at 11:48 a.m. Sunday. Lifeguards revived both men and brought them to firefighters and paramedics at Oneloa Beach.

“Paramedics rushed the 54-year-old man in critical condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center. The 28-year-old was also taken to the hospital in stable condition,” the press release said.