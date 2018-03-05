Evanston Police Department seeking person of interest in investigation

EVANSTON, Wyo. – The Evanston Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a female in reference to an “active investigation.”

According to a post made by Uinta County Law Enforcement Services, individuals with information can contact the Evanston Police Department at (307)-783-6400, Uinta County Dispatch at (307)-783-1000, or Uinta County Crime Stoppers at (307)-789-CASH.

Information can also be texted to the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 708-CASH.

Police released a surveillance still of the person of interest.

The individual appears to be a female with reddish brown hair and an Adidas hooded sweatshirt. They also appear to be in the cosmetic aisle of a store.