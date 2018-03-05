× Bountiful man arrested for punching nurse in the face

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – Officers arrested a Davis County man after he allegedly assaulted a nurse at Lakeview Hospital.

Court documents state Raymond Brent Seegmiller was at the hospital for a mental health assessment when he tried to leave the facility.

A nurse tried to stop Seegmiller from leaving when he punched the nurse in the face, documents state.

Seegmiller later admitted to police he was trying to leave and punched the nurse who was trying to stop him.

Police arrested Seegmiller and booked him into the Davis County Jail for assaulting a healthcare provider.