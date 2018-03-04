RAV4 and the future of autonomous cars

This week Fox 13 car-critic Brian Champagne takes a look at the features on offer in the Toyota RAV4, which rates a 1 on the autonomous vehicle scale. He also looks at some upcoming cars that rank higher on that scale, like the Audi A8 at a 3.
